Henderson storm drain fire generated heavy smoke
Henderson firefighters responded around 11 a.m. and found a large amount of smoke coming up from a storm drain, a city spokeswoman said.
Henderson authorities were investigating a fire in a storm drain Friday morning that generated a large amount of smoke.
City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Henderson firefighters responded to Ione Road near Eastern Avenue around 11 a.m. There, they found a large amount of smoke coming up from what Richards said was a storm drain.
There were no injuries, and firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze. It was not immediately known what caused the fire or how it was started.
