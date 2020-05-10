Henderson storm drain fire generated heavy smoke

Henderson firefighters responded around 11 a.m. and found a large amount of smoke coming up from a storm drain, a city spokeswoman said.

Henderson authorities were investigating a fire in a storm drain Friday morning that generated a large amount of smoke.

City spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said Henderson firefighters responded to Ione Road near Eastern Avenue around 11 a.m. There, they found a large amount of smoke coming up from what Richards said was a storm drain.

There were no injuries, and firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze. It was not immediately known what caused the fire or how it was started.

