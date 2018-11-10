Henderson Stroll ’n Roll merges merriment, mobility

It may trace its lineage to South America, but Henderson Stroll ’n Roll probably still will feel like a good old homegrown Southern Nevada street festival.

Hendeson Stroll 'n Roll participants check out a few of the informational tents stationed along the route. Courtesy City of Henderson

A group of bicyclists takes to the street during a previous edition of Henderson Stroll 'n Roll. Courtesy City of Henderson

Henderson Stroll 'n Roll participants take to the street in a stroller, on a scotter and on their feet. Courtesy City of Henderson

Residents enjoy the view during a previous edition of Henderson Strolll 'n Roll. Courtesy City of Henderson

A Henderson Stroll 'n Roll participant takes a break to create a giant bubble. Courtesy City of Henderson

It may trace its lineage to South America, but Henderson Stroll ’n Roll probably still will feel like a good old homegrown Southern Nevada street festival.

During Henderson Stroll ’n Roll, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, one side of Paseo Verde Parkway from Henderson Multigenerational Center to Discovery Park will be closed to cars so that bicyclists, walkers, roller skaters and even stroller-riding babies can take a scenic amble while enjoying entertainment offerings along the way.

Stroll ’n Roll is Henderson’s take on ciclovia — Spanish for “bikeway” — which was created during the 1970s in Bogota, Colombia, and where, for a few hours each week, streets are closed to permit non-motorized recreation and community bonding.

Since then, cities around the world and across the country have created their own ciclovia-inspired street festivals. Here, said Henderson spokeswoman Kathy Blaha, participants “can bike, they can skate, they can use strollers, they can hike, but just (no) motorized vehicles.”

As they ride or amble, participants can enjoy interactive demonstrations, live performances, kids’ games, a bounce house, face painting and informational booths from city departments and health and fitness vendors.

“We’ll have entertainment out there, so it really is a street festival,” Blaha said.

The stretch of Paseo Verde Parkway already is popular among recreational walkers and bicyclists, Blaha added.

“This year, we did shorten up the route a bit,” she said. “We used to take the route to Paseo Verde Park, and it was too long of a distance. So this year we’ll end at Discovery Park. That’ll be much easier for our families and small children.”

Last year’s event drew “a few thousand people,” Blaha said, “mostly walkers, but lots of strollers and lots of families on bikes.”

The event is free and, as with any good party, open to everybody. For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com/bike-henderson/home.

