Henderson Target store employee tests positive for the new coronavirus

A Henderson Target store employee has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The employee works at the store located at 695 S. Green Valley Ranch Parkway, south of West Horizon Ridge Parkway, according to a company statement. The worker is in quarantine and will receive pay during their leave.

The company said it is working with local health departments and the store was deep cleaned and sanitized.

“We’ve notified the entire store team and provided them with the appropriate (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance,” the statement said. “We’ll continue to first and foremost take care of our team and guests.”

