Henderson Teamsters to receive pay raise

The Henderson City Council approved pay raises for city employees with Teamsters Local 14 to offset an increase in their contributions to the state retirement system.

Henderson City Hall is seen on June 8, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Teamsters working for the city of Henderson will get a one-time raise after a motion from the City Council on Tuesday.

The Henderson City Council unanimously approved a wage increase for members of the Teamsters union that will take effect at the end of July.

The raise is meant to offset the decreases to employee pay caused by higher contributions that employees will pay into the Public Employees Retirement System for fiscal 2024, according to the item summary and description at Tuesday’s meeting.

On July 24, city employees will receive cuts to their pay rates for the higher contribution. The planned cut for Henderson Teamsters was going to be just under 1.9 percent of their previous pay.

Now city employees with Teamsters Local 14 will not get their wages reduced at the end of July, thanks to a memorandum of understanding approved by the council.

The city and the Teamsters are negotiating a new labor agreement to replace the current one, which expires at the end of June.

The memorandum of understanding secures the wage increase for city Teamsters regardless of whether a new deal is reached by the city and union, according to the memorandum text. The memorandum also clarifies that this raise is only for July’s increase, and further cost increases for the retirement system will be split between the city and employees.

The pay raise will cost the city just under $1.3 million in fiscal 2024. According to the item summary, the cost will come out of “available budget funds,” and no budget reallocations were required.

This is the second time the council has approved a raise for city Teamsters union workers this year, after a 3 percent pay raise and one-time bonus of $1,200 was passed in March.

Mayor Michelle Romero and Councilman Jim Seebock both thanked the local Teamsters before the council passed the item unanimously. Councilman Dan Stewart was not at the meeting.

“Thank you to our Teamsters for the hard work that they do every single day to help this city run like it should,” Romero said, “and we’re happy to make this increase for them.”

