ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Henderson

Henderson to appoint council replacement for Debra March

By SANDY LOPEZ LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL
May 16, 2017 - 9:18 pm
 

The Henderson City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to open the application process to those interested in the Ward 2 council seat, which will be vacant when Debra March becomes mayor next month.

March, a member of the council since 2009, will be sworn-in as mayor June 20.

Appointing a replacement will cost the city $165, whereas a special election would cost between $365,000 and $509,000, said City Clerk Sabrina Mercadante.

“Having an appointment by application is so convenient. It’s shamefully transparent,” resident Crystal Hendrickson said during the meeting. “Why don’t you ask the community to elect their representatives?”

The appointment process would name the fourth person — along with March, Marz and Dan Stewart — to the council.

“Right now we’re doing more with less, and I’d rather use the money to fund much-needed city services,” March said.

The Henderson City Council Ward II term expires June 2019.

The council will look through the applications individually and each chose their top two finalists who will then be required to provide a three-minute statement at a special City Council meeting June 15.

Those interested in serving on the council can apply from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22 through 25. Applicants must be a Henderson resident for at least year and a Ward 2 resident for at least 30 days.

The deadline to fill the vacancy is Aug. 19.

Contact Sandy Lopez at slopez@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4686. Follow @JournalismSandy on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like