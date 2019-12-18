Henderson to develop innovation district downtown

The Henderson City Council voted Tuesday night to partner with Cox Communications on developing a technology innovation program on Water Street.

The Henderson City Council voted Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, to kick in money to develop a technology hub downtown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The Henderson City Council meets Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, to discuss developing a downtown technology hub. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A pedestrian crosses underneath a sign identifying the iconic Water Street District on South Water Street in Henderson on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Dubbed the Water Street Innovation District, the program intends to develop technology that could be used citywide, such as smart lighting and water meters.

It’s a continuation of Henderson’s effort to implement more technology in city services and a move that adds to Water Street’s ongoing transformation.

Over the next year, Henderson will partner with Cox Communications, which will spend up to $500,000 developing, building, installing and supporting technology, according to the city. Henderson will reimburse the company for 10 percent of expenditures on a quarterly basis.

“The Water Street Innovation District will create an exciting new environment that encourages citizen engagement and fosters innovation by drawing in local inventors and entrepreneurs,” Mayor Debra March said in a statement. “This transformative hub will drive economic vitality and test innovative technology solutions that will eventually be implemented throughout the community to improve the quality of life for our Henderson residents.”

The city has made technological strides since implementing its “smart city strategy” in 2018, including equipping its fire department with drones and a video conferencing system.

