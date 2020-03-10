Henderson to host power soccer tournament March 21-22

The tournament — the first Henderson has held — will run 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 21-22 at the Whitney Ranch Recreation Center, 1575 Galleria Drive. The event is free for spectators.

The city of Henderson is partnering with United States Power Soccer Association to hold a power soccer tournament this month.

Teams — each of which has six to eight players — will compete in the regional tournament, the city said in a March 3 statement. Games are played on a basketball court.

“Power soccer is the first competitive team sport designed and developed specifically for power wheelchair users,” according to the statement. “Athletes’ disabilities include quadriplegia, multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy, and cerebral palsy.”

For more information, call the city’s Therapeutic Recreation & Inclusion Services at 702-267-4065.

