Henderson to vote on renewing funding for local nonprofit organization

Joan Wiliiams, left, chats with her sons John Huebner, 2, center, and Chase Huebner, 6, right, while they eat pizza on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. HopeLink of Southern Nevada secured her apartment. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

John Huebner, 2, left, plays with toy cars as Chase Huebner, 6, right, works on his schoolwork on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. It's the boys' first night back with their mom, in their new apartment, after spending 18 months in Child Protective Services. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Joan Williams prepares her son's medication on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Williams, who is in recovery from crystal meth addiction, is spending the first night with her sons in 18 months. HopeLink of Southern Nevada secured her apartment. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Joan Williams kisses her son, Chase Huebner, 6, in their new one-bedroom apartment on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. Williams received the subsidized housing through a generous landlord and funding from marijuana fees. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

John Huebner, 2, plays with toys at his mom's new apartment on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. His mother, Joan Williams, picked him up from Child Protective Services hours before. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Joan Williams laughs with her sons Chase Huebner, 6, left, and John Huebner, 2, right, as they eat their first meal in their new apartment on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Henderson City Council on Tuesday will vote on an agreement to keep giving money to Hopelink of Southern Nevada.

The local nonprofit strives to help financially vulnerable people avoid homelessness through programs such as rent and utility assistance, rehousing, shelter assistance and connections to emergency services among other programs, according to its website.

The organization has had an agreement with Henderson since 2021 to use up to $160,000 of trust funds from the state’s Account for Affordable Housing Trust Funds for tenant-based rental assistance. On Tuesday the council will vote on an extension of that agreement to cover the next year of those operations.

According to the original agreement, HopeLink will continue to use the funds to provide rent payments and/or assistance with utility or security deposits for qualifying households for no longer than two years. HopeLink will decide how much aid for each person and how long they will receive it.

To qualify for HopeLink’s assistance in this program, a household must make only 60 percent or less than the area median income. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines 60 percent of area median income for Henderson, Las Vegas and Paradise as ranging from $36,420 for a one-person household to $68,640 for an eight-person household, with different limits depending on how many people live in a household.

HopeLink Chief Operating Officer Aaron Sheets expressed his appreciation to the city for continuing to work with the organization.

The council will also vote on whether to appoint Sheets to Henderson’s Housing Advisory Committee on Tuesday, which meets once every two months to work toward solutions for bringing workforce and affordable housing to the city of Henderson.

