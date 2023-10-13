Henderson to vote on renewing funding for local nonprofit organization
Henderson City Council will vote on an agreement to keep giving money to HopeLink of Southern Nevada, on Tuesday.
The local nonprofit strives to help financially vulnerable people avoid homelessness through programs such as rent and utility assistance, rehousing, shelter assistance and connections to emergency services among other programs, according to its website.
The organization has had an agreement with Henderson since 2021 to use up to $160,000 of trust funds from the state’s Account for Affordable Housing Trust Funds for tenant-based rental assistance. On Tuesday the council will vote on an extension of that agreement to cover the next year of those operations.
According to the original agreement, HopeLink will continue to use the funds to provide rent payments and/or assistance with utility or security deposits for qualifying households for no longer than two years. HopeLink will decide how much aid for each person and how long they will receive it.
To qualify for HopeLink’s assistance in this program, a household must make only 60 percent or less than the area median income. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development defines 60 percent of area median income for Henderson, Las Vegas and Paradise as ranging from $36,420 for a one-person household to $68,640 for an eight-person household, with different limits depending on how many people live in a household.
HopeLink Chief Operating Officer Aaron Sheets expressed his appreciation to the city for continuing to work with the organization.
The council will also vote on whether to appoint Sheets to Henderson’s Housing Advisory Committee on Tuesday, which meets once every two months to work toward solutions for bringing workforce and affordable housing to the city of Henderson.
