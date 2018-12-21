Henderson top place to live in Nevada in magazine’s ranking

The Henderson City Council announced Tuesday that the city had been named the best place to live in Nevada by Money magazine.
The magazine cited Henderson’s access to entertainment and the outdoors, as well as public pools, casinos, the Clark County History Museum and the River Mountains Loop Trail near Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
“The state’s second-largest city has seen 13% population growth and 2.5% job growth since 2010 — and the expansion shows no signs of slowing down, as experts predict area jobs will increase by 9.6% in the next four years,” the ranking states.