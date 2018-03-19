Henderson unveils Smart City Strategy

The city of Henderson launched its Smart City Strategy earlier this month to complete its technological vision over the next three years.

Henderson City Hall in Henderson, Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

While the “smart cities” definition is vague and differs for every municipality, Henderson city officials view it as a way to improve the quality of life for residents and enhance the city’s economic competitiveness.

“We really see this as an economic advantage,” said Chief Information Officer Laura Fucci. “It shows businesses that we’re forward-thinking.”

City officials have three focus areas, which are aligned with Henderson Strong, the city’s 20-year comprehensive plan: healthy, livable communities; a vibrant, resilient economy; and active, complete transportation.

Within that framework, the strategy identifies five focus areas: citizen services, public safety, education, transportation and city government.

The city hired research firm Gartner and came up with more than 20 different projects to implement smart city strategies.

Fucci said projects include development of translation services at City Hall, internet accessibility for students and drone usage for quickly helping injured hikers.

The next step is to seek collaborations with private and public partners, Fucci said. In the meantime, she said, city officials are meeting with other municipalities to share ideas.

“From smart students to smart cities, Henderson has embarked on an ambitious plan to harness technology and data to improve everything from transportation infrastructure to public safety and city services,” Mayor Debra March said in a statement. “We have already made investments in becoming a smart city that are linked to areas such as traffic management, city facilities and emergency response, and there’s still more to come.”

For more information, visit www.cityofhenderson.com/information-technology/smart-city-strategy.

