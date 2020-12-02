Henderson using $1M of CARES Act money for restaurant grants

Eligible restaurants include those in Henderson that must make changes to stay open under the governor’s latest directive, which caps occupancy at 25 percent.

Henderson City Hall on Water Street in downtown Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The city of Henderson has set aside $1 million of CARES Act money to help restaurants affected by the pandemic.

Grants are worth $10,000 and will be available to 100 eligible restaurants on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications may be submitted until 5 p.m. Friday, or once 200 applications are received, according to a city news release.

Eligible restaurants include those in Henderson that must make changes to stay open under the governor’s latest directive, which caps occupancy at 25 percent.

The money may be spent on modifications for social distancing, outdoor seating, signage and reservation systems, among other things, according to the city.

Restaurants must have a Henderson mailing address or provide proof of operation in the city to be eligible.

For more information and to apply, visit the city’s website.

