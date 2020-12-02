49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Henderson

Henderson using $1M of CARES Act money for restaurant grants

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2020 - 6:13 pm
 
Henderson City Hall on Water Street in downtown Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review- ...
Henderson City Hall on Water Street in downtown Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The city of Henderson has set aside $1 million of CARES Act money to help restaurants affected by the pandemic.

Grants are worth $10,000 and will be available to 100 eligible restaurants on a first-come, first-served basis. Applications may be submitted until 5 p.m. Friday, or once 200 applications are received, according to a city news release.

Eligible restaurants include those in Henderson that must make changes to stay open under the governor’s latest directive, which caps occupancy at 25 percent.

The money may be spent on modifications for social distancing, outdoor seating, signage and reservation systems, among other things, according to the city.

Restaurants must have a Henderson mailing address or provide proof of operation in the city to be eligible.

For more information and to apply, visit the city’s website.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
Vegas musician owns house at center of Tony Hsieh incident
2
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
Local hits royal flush for $278K at off-strip casino
3
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
10 people targeted in Henderson shooting spree, police say
4
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
Prosecutors ponder hate-crime charges in Henderson shooting spree
5
Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake
Reno doctor refutes Trump’s claim that photo of COVID medical unit was fake
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Read More