Henderson wants feedback on 215 construction project

Cars travel on I-215 westbound near Valle Verde Drive off ramp, in Henderson on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Henderson is seeking public feedback on an upcoming construction project centered on a stretch of the 215 Beltway.

The Henderson 215 Project is a planned construction project that is set to begin work in fall of this year. The city said in a press release Wednesday that the project is expected to last a year and a half.

Residents can learn about the project in a “virtual meeting” on the Henderson 215 Project website at henderson215.com starting Wednesday through Feb. 15.

The project will focus on the stretch of freeway from the exits for Pecos Road to the Stephanie Street. According to the project’s website, the city plans to:

— Widen the freeway in both directions

— Widen the off-ramps to two lanes at each of the exits within the stretch

— Add more and extend existing turn lanes for the on and off ramps at Pecos Road

— Build a pedestrian bridge over Green Valley Parkway at Village Walk Drive

— Widen the Pecos Road on ramp to two lanes

The estimated cost of the project, paid for by Clark County and managed by Henderson, is $120 million, according to the press release.

