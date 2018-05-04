Henderson watch party set for Game 6 of Golden Knights series

The city of Henderson will host a free watch party on Sunday when the Vegas Golden Knights continue their Stanley Cup playoffs run.

Golden Knights fans celebrate a goal by Golden Knights center William Karlsson, not pictured, during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Henderson Pavilion is shown on Friday, May 5, 2017, during Nevada State College commencement ceremonies. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans shout at referees after the San Jose Sharks defeated the Golden Knights in double overtime in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Golden Knights fans react to a bad call during the first overtime period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

The Golden Knights play at the San Jose Sharks in game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

The Henderson Pavilion, 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy., will open at 2:30 p.m. The game, which will be shown on an 18-foot by 32-foot LED screen, starts at 4:30 p.m. Both covered and lawn seating will be open for seating.

Food trucks and food and beverage stands will be available. Fans cal also bring in their own food and beverages, but glass containers are not allowed.

Yard games will include corn hole, giant Jenga, ladder golf and Connect Four.

Tickets are not required.

For more information, visit HendersonPavilion.com or call 702-267-4849.

