Henderson winery fights to stay alive during pandemic — VIDEO

The only winery in Clark County, Vegas Valley Winery in Henderson, is struggling with how to move forward in a difficult business climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Sisolak announced that all retail businesses, including nonessential retailers, would be able to operate with a curbside commerce model beginning Friday.

The winery is in the industrial park at Warm Springs and Eastgate roads that has come to be known as the Henderson “Booze District,” thanks to the neighboring CraftHaus and Bad Beat breweries and Las Vegas Distillery. It shares space with the Grape Expectations Nevada School of Winemaking, a sister operation that has offered locals the chance to try their hand at winemaking since 2007.