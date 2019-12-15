Henderson’s annual WinterFest celebrates holiday season
A highlight of the two-day WinterFest was Saturday’s WinterFest Evening Light Parade along Water Street.
Henderson residents flocked to the city’s Events Plaza on Water Street for the second day of the city’s annual WinterFest.
The free festival kicked off a day earlier with a tree-lighting ceremony featuring Mayor Debra March and Santa, fireworks and entertainment.
Saturday’s festival included strolling carolers, entertainment and other activities. Highlighting the event was the WinterFest Evening Light Parade along Water Street.
Foothill High School marching band at the @cityofhenderson Winterfest parade pic.twitter.com/TvpVgHg6rL
— Carri Geer Thevenot (@CarriGeer) December 15, 2019