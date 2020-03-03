Henderson’s ‘Bark in the Park’ is Saturday at Cornerstone Park

The 17th annual event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Park, 600 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. The city expects at least 3,000 people — plus their dogs — will attend.

Chit, a male Golden Retriever sits with his owner as he watches a Henderson K9 police unit give information on the dogs on their team apart of Bark In the Park, an event to celebrate dogs at Cornerstone Park in Henderson on Saturday, March 4, 2017. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @EliPagePhoto

Henderson’s “Bark in the Park” event returns this weekend.

The 17th annual event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Park, 600 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. Admission is free.

The city expects at least 3,000 people — plus their dogs — will attend.

Activities include a dog agility course, interactive games, a clay paw print station, dog hydration and splash-and-play area, photo opportunities, music, a doggie cakewalk (10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.), an adopt-a-pet showcase (10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.), a Henderson Police Department K9 unit demonstration (noon), an ostrich egg drop race (10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.) and free caricature drawings (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), the city said in a statement.

All dogs must be on a leash and have a handler who’s at least 10 years old, according to the statement. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

Residents who are interested in adopting a dog are also encouraged to attend.

A shuttle to overflow parking at RC Willey, 20 N. Stephanie St., will be provided.

For more information, call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.