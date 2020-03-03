Henderson’s ‘Bark in the Park’ is Saturday at Cornerstone Park
The 17th annual event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Park, 600 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. Admission is free. The city expects at least 3,000 people — plus their dogs — will attend.
The 17th annual event is set for 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Cornerstone Park, 600 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson. Admission is free.
The city expects at least 3,000 people — plus their dogs — will attend.
Activities include a dog agility course, interactive games, a clay paw print station, dog hydration and splash-and-play area, photo opportunities, music, a doggie cakewalk (10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.), an adopt-a-pet showcase (10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.), a Henderson Police Department K9 unit demonstration (noon), an ostrich egg drop race (10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.) and free caricature drawings (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), the city said in a statement.
All dogs must be on a leash and have a handler who’s at least 10 years old, according to the statement. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.
Residents who are interested in adopting a dog are also encouraged to attend.
A shuttle to overflow parking at RC Willey, 20 N. Stephanie St., will be provided.
For more information, call 702-267-4849 or visit cityofhenderson.com.