Henderson

Henderson’s Candy Cane House opens to public for 4th year

By Peter S. Levitt Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2023 - 10:54 am
 
People visit the Candy Cane House on Dec. 16, 2022, in Henderson. Victor Cardenas and his husba ...
People visit the Candy Cane House on Dec. 16, 2022, in Henderson. Victor Cardenas and his husband, Joey Cardona, decorated their suburban home inside and out with dozens of ornamented Christmas trees and thousands of lights. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After Victor Cardenas’ husband, Joey Cardona, survived a cancer diagnosis several years ago, the couple celebrated by decking out their Henderson home with dozens of Christmas trees, thousands of lights and free tours to raise funds for homeless people.

Now for the fourth year running, Cardenas and Cardona are again showcasing their festive home, known as the “Candy Cane House.”

This walk-through event is free, but visitors are encouraged to donate to HopeLink of Southern Nevada, which fights local homelessness.

“We are deeply moved that Victor and Joey love HopeLink and the work we do in the community,” Aaron Sheets, HopeLink’s interim chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Visitors to the Candy Cane House can donate gift cards or cash to HopeLink or donate directly through Venmo or Cash App. All donated funds “will go to support families and seniors who may be struggling with rising energy, food or housing costs,” Sheets said.

This year, the Candy Cane House will sport 30 more Christmas trees and 20,000 more lights than last year, bringing the total to over 80 trees and 60,000 lights. Complimentary treats and hot chocolate will be served, and there will be opportunities for photos.

This walk-through event, which began Dec. 1, will continue at 366 S. Milan Street in Henderson on weekends through Dec. 23.

It will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15-17 and Dec. 22-23.

Contact Peter S. Levitt at plevitt@reviewjournal.com.

