Henderson

Henderson’s deputy police chief put on leave and given ultimatum, sources say

Henderson Police Captain Jonathan Boucher speaks at Henderson City Hall in December 2021. (Bizu ...
Henderson Police Captain Jonathan Boucher speaks at Henderson City Hall in December 2021. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2025 - 8:31 pm
 

After announcing a new top cop last week, the Henderson Police Department will soon be searching for a new second-in-command, according to sources.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Boucher this week was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired within 21 days, multiple sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. It’s a similar proposition that was given to former chief Hollie Chadwick, who was fired in March after Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause said she lost confidence in Chadwick’s ability to improve the department’s culture and operations.

One source said it was their understanding Boucher had already severed his relationship with the Henderson Police Department.

A city spokesperson said in an email that Boucher was still employed by the city and on leave. The spokesperson declined to provide further details.

“Deputy Chief Boucher is an employee of the City and is currently on leave,” the spokesperson said in the email. “We cannot provide any additional information regarding personnel matters.”

Boucher couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

In March, the Henderson Police Department congratulated Boucher on social media after he completed a 10-week training with the FBI Academy and said he represented the department “with honor, professionalism, and unwavering dedication.”

News of Boucher’s departure comes just more than a week after Henderson officials named Metropolitan Police Department veteran Reggie Rader as the next chief of police. Rader, who rose through Metro’s ranks to become a deputy chief, is expected to begin as Henderson’s chief July 7.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

