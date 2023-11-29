Henderson’s Winterfest holiday celebration kicks off Thursday

The city will host the two-day event, held on Water Street, on Thursday and Friday, kicking off with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The city of Henderson will hold its annual Winterfest holiday celebration featuring a drone show and parade this week.

The city will host the two-day event, held on Water Street, on Thursday and Friday, kicking off with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday, followed by a drone show at 6:45 p.m. The Henderson Symphony Orchestra and multiple choirs will perform during the tree lighting.

The holiday light parade will travel down Water Street starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday night. Three judges will decide the top three parade entries and bands, with winners taking home cash prizes.

