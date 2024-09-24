Here’s why this Henderson community needs additional water shutdowns

Residents of the Somerset Park town home community learned about the reason for additional water shutdowns in a letter.

Officials say additional water shutdowns are needed in Somerset Park after some unexpected discoveries during repairs at the Henderson town home community.

Somerset residents received a letter last Thursday informing them that water services could be shut off for up to eight hours.

Triple J Trenching, the vendor hired by the city of Henderson to perform the work, discovered different materials than what was expected during initial exploration, according to the letter. Different materials would require additional water shutdowns, the letter said.

Water would be shut off for no longer than two hours in areas where main valves are going to be replaced. However, in areas where new main valves will be installed, water shutdowns for up to eight hours will be required, the letter said.

News of possible displacement sent shock waves through residents of Somerset Park last month. Residents received a letter informing them of water leaks in the complex at the intersection Sunset and Pabco roads.

If the complex homeowners association could not afford and arrange repairs by Sept. 10, that previous letter stated, the city would shut off water services and force residents out for an undetermined time.

After uproar from residents, the city agreed to front the costs of repairs, which Mayor Michelle Romero estimated will cost between $400,000 and $600,000. Under this plan, residents would not be displaced, but they would have to pay the city back in the form of a tax lien.

