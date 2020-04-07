Hundreds benefit from food help through Henderson center

An outreach center for the HIV community in Henderson has opened its doors to the public during the coronavirus crisis.

The hours for the food program at St. Therese Center HIV Outreach are listed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with an 8 a.m. to noon Friday session. But the center at 215 Palo Verde Drive is through its supplies within two hours these days.

“It’s been first-come, first-served. When the food runs out, we’re pretty much done for the day,” center spokesman Norman Ahnee said. “It’s been busy, but everyone appreciates.”

Assisted by Three Square and First Rescue, Ahnee says they have helped hundreds of people since March 18, the day after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s announcement to close nonessential businesses.

Desiree Cooper said her haul is going to help four families.

“They all have seniors to take care of,” she said.

Brady Richards said he has benefited from the St. Therese setup.

“I’ve been doing this for three weeks now, feeding my family of five along with six other families in the neighborhood,” he said.

Ahnee said it’s a straightforward process.

“None of the people are getting out of the vehicles, so we’re loading the vehicles for them,” he said. “And then they’re on their way.

“It usually lasts for an hour, two hours, then we’re done. Then we get ready for the next day. And we do this all again.”

