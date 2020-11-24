Hundreds come out for holiday cheer at drive-thru food pantry
The event at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, was part of nonprofit Hope for the City’s holiday initiative.
A drive-thru food pantry with holiday entertainment attracted hundreds of families in vehicles Monday at a Henderson church.
Hope for the City is partnering with the community to provide a Christmas to remember for 50,000 children in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.