Hundreds come out for holiday cheer at drive-thru food pantry

The event at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, was part of nonprofit Hope for the City’s holiday initiative.

Jayleen Valenzuela, 7, left, and Adonai Valenzuela, 2, right, marvel at the holiday decorations as they drive through Hope for the City's food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

One family is greeted at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jayleen Valenzuela, 7, center, and Adonai Valenzuela, 2, right, accept toys at Hope for the Citys drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Keziah Greika, 5, and her mom, Shauna Greika, have fun with volunteers as they make way through Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Volunteers Melody Batesole, left, Teresa Cox, center and Shirley Hornyak, right, wave to those driving through Hope for the City's food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Hundreds of cars line up for Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Whitney Boyd, a congregant at Central Church, gives a giant teddy bear to a family during Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Fake snow sprinkles on passing cars during Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A family accepts socially distant candy canes from volunteers at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Volunteer Janice Heard dances to Christmas music and cheers for passing cars at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Holiday food items await delivery to families in need during Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Volunteers ready holiday food items to give out at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cars begin the drive through, where they can get toys, school supplies and food for the holidays, at Hope for the City's food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A drive-thru food pantry with holiday entertainment attracted hundreds of families in vehicles Monday at a Henderson church.

Hope for the City is partnering with the community to provide a Christmas to remember for 50,000 children in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.