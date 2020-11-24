55°F
Henderson

Hundreds come out for holiday cheer at drive-thru food pantry

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2020 - 8:33 pm
 
Jayleen Valenzuela, 7, left, and Adonai Valenzuela, 2, right, marvel at the holiday decorations ...
Jayleen Valenzuela, 7, left, and Adonai Valenzuela, 2, right, marvel at the holiday decorations as they drive through Hope for the City's food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
One family is greeted at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration ...
One family is greeted at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Jayleen Valenzuela, 7, center, and Adonai Valenzuela, 2, right, accept toys at Hope for the Cit ...
Jayleen Valenzuela, 7, center, and Adonai Valenzuela, 2, right, accept toys at Hope for the Citys drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Keziah Greika, 5, and her mom, Shauna Greika, have fun with volunteers as they make way through ...
Keziah Greika, 5, and her mom, Shauna Greika, have fun with volunteers as they make way through Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Volunteers Melody Batesole, left, Teresa Cox, center and Shirley Hornyak, right, wave to those ...
Volunteers Melody Batesole, left, Teresa Cox, center and Shirley Hornyak, right, wave to those driving through Hope for the City's food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Hundreds of cars line up for Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebrat ...
Hundreds of cars line up for Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Whitney Boyd, a congregant at Central Church, gives a giant teddy bear to a family during Hope ...
Whitney Boyd, a congregant at Central Church, gives a giant teddy bear to a family during Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fake snow sprinkles on passing cars during Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and ho ...
Fake snow sprinkles on passing cars during Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A family accepts socially distant candy canes from volunteers at Hope for the City's drive-thro ...
A family accepts socially distant candy canes from volunteers at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Volunteer Janice Heard dances to Christmas music and cheers for passing cars at Hope for the Ci ...
Volunteer Janice Heard dances to Christmas music and cheers for passing cars at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Holiday food items await delivery to families in need during Hope for the City's drive-through ...
Holiday food items await delivery to families in need during Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Volunteers ready holiday food items to give out at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantr ...
Volunteers ready holiday food items to give out at Hope for the City's drive-through food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Cars begin the drive through, where they can get toys, school supplies and food for the holiday ...
Cars begin the drive through, where they can get toys, school supplies and food for the holidays, at Hope for the City's food pantry and holiday celebration at Central Church on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A drive-thru food pantry with holiday entertainment attracted hundreds of families in vehicles Monday at a Henderson church.

The event at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive, was part of nonprofit Hope for the City’s holiday initiative.

Hope for the City is partnering with the community to provide a Christmas to remember for 50,000 children in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

THE LATEST