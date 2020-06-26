Illegal fireworks likely to blame for Henderson house fire

The house fire, which displaced two adults and three children, was “likely caused by illegal fireworks,” the Henderson Fire Department said.

Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A house fire in Henderson on Thursday night that resulted in an estimated $140,000 in damage was probably caused by fireworks, the Henderson Fire Department said Friday.

Firefighters were called about 9 p.m. Thursday to the house on the 100 block of Ash Street, near Lake Mead Parkway and Warm Springs Road, the department said. The first crew to arrive saw fire on the outside and inside of the one-story home.

“The cause of the fire was undetermined but was likely caused by illegal fireworks,” the department said.

Fireworks were seen going off in the area prior to the fire, which started outside the home in an open trash can filled with “yard waste,” the department said.

Two adults who lived at the home were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The adults and three children were displaced by the fire, the department said.

The department said “safe and sane” fireworks are only allowed in Clark County from June 28 to July 4. They include cylindrical or cone fountains, sparklers, toy smoke devices, snakes and glow worms.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.