Impairment suspected in critical Boulder Highway crash

One person in a motorized wheelchair is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Boulder Highway in Henderson Monday morning.

The crash at 6:30 a.m. at Boulder Highway and Sunset Road sent the victim to Henderson Hospital, Henderson Police Department Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said.

“The initial investigation shows possible impairment,” Rothmeyer said. The driver of the vehicle is a woman.

The northbound lanes of Boulder Highway are expected to be closed for most of the morning, Rothmeyer said.

