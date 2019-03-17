Independent investigator recommended firing Henderson police chief

Henderson Police Department Chief LaTesha Watson is interviewed at South Point in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

An independent investigator recommended Henderson officials seriously consider firing police chief LaTesha Watson, records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal show.

The suggestion was the result of three internal investigations and was submitted two days before the chief was placed on paid leave indefinitely.

Watson did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.

The investigating firm, Littler Mendelson P.C., cited several reasons for the suggested firing, including Watson’s disregard of her supervisor’s orders, sowing mistrust and division among employees, attempting to influence employee communication and engaging in a promotion process that led employees to question whether the results had been predetermined favoritism, records show.

“I believe that Chief Watson has engaged in inappropriate and ineffective leadership of HPD that is unlikely to be cured and creates vulnerability to the City,” investigator Wendy Krincek wrote. “It is unlikely that coaching will change the inappropriate and ineffective decisions and behaviors engaged in or that the City could put into place an effective mechanism to prevent the issues from reoccurring.”

The city declined comment.

On Thursday, the city placed Watson on paid leave without explanation, Deputy Chief Thedrick Andres was named acting chief in her absence. Watson’s annual salary is $190,000.

Watson was the subject of several investigations last year, costing the city more than $50,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.