Injuries reported in Henderson crash

Henderson police are investigating an “accident involving injuries,” the department said on Twitter.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating an “accident involving injuries” Sunday night.

Henderson Police are currently investigating an accident involving injuries. Please avoid the area of Lowery Street and Boulder Highway for about the next 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/jNzdvLtWpP — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) June 22, 2020

Officers were called to the area of Lowery Street and Boulder Highway around 5:30 p.m., police said. The department does not believe excessive speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police are asking people to avoid the area for the next few hours. Traffic will be diverted from northbound Boulder Highway to a nearby northbound service road, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

