Henderson

‘Insane’: Henderson business finds bread dumped on its property

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2024 - 3:26 pm
 
Ken Fick, near, and Chris Arnold with Logistical Solutions remove hundreds of bags of bread dum ...
Ken Fick, near, and Chris Arnold with Logistical Solutions remove hundreds of bags of bread dumped at a business on Mark Leany Drive on Friday, March 15, 2024, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A Henderson business found hundreds of bread products dumped on its property this week.

PBF Manufacturing, which provides funeral and cremation supplies, is located near Boulder Highway and Warm Springs Road.

The “insane” discovery was made Monday morning, according to manager Curtis Dennis. The bread products were left in the dumpster enclosure on the property.

“We’ve had illegal dumping before at my location and it seems to be a problem that I am regularly dealing with,” Dennis said in a text Friday.

Dennis said PBF Manufacturing paid another company to clean up the bread to avoid being fined by the city of Henderson. On Friday, a representative from a food distribution company called PBF to say its driver was responsible for the dumping and offered to pay PBF back for the cost of removing the bread.

The company could not be immediately reached for comment Friday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

