Interim Henderson police chief to retire this summer

Henderson Police Department Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn, who has been serving as interim head of the department after the former Chief Hollie Chadwick was fired last month, announced Monday that he is retiring.

Itzhak Henn said he would retire in June, according to a Henderson police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the department is actively recruiting for a new police chief.

Chadwick had been told to resign or be fired prior to her termination by Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause, sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in March.

Garcia-Vause said in a statement that her and Chadwick’s “vision and leadership styles were not aligned” and that Garcia-Vause expects “department directors to commit to a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.”

Hollie Chadwick’s sister, Cristi Chadwick Gatten, told the Review-Journal that the city has not been transparent about why Hollie Chadwick was terminated, saying that her firing was a “complete surprise.”

Garcia-Vause told the Review-Journal earlier this month that she hoped to fill the vacancy by this summer. In a memo sent to police personnel, Garcia-Vause said she wanted to select a candidate “who possesses leadership qualities that align with the City’s mission, vision and values.”

She also told the Review-Journal that the search would include national and local candidates.

