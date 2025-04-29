69°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Henderson

Interim Henderson police chief to retire this summer

Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Henderson Police and Fire Departments pictured, on Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/ ...
New fire station to open in West Henderson next week
Top row, from left: Randall Moore, Anthony Wadley, Jeanna Kreamier, Stephanie Williams. Bottom ...
8 arrested, 1 wanted in $1M Henderson drone theft
The operators of Station Casinos Inc. have applied to Henderson officials to amend the design o ...
Sunset Station planning to add country bar, nightclub
Hana Ivashkov, left, who is a survivor of the Holocaust, sits at a table during a Yom HaShoah c ...
Holocaust survivors’ stories preserved through AI
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 28, 2025 - 8:20 pm
 
Updated April 28, 2025 - 8:39 pm

Henderson Police Department Deputy Chief Itzhak Henn, who has been serving as interim head of the department after the former Chief Hollie Chadwick was fired last month, announced Monday that he is retiring.

Itzhak Henn said he would retire in June, according to a Henderson police spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the department is actively recruiting for a new police chief.

Chadwick had been told to resign or be fired prior to her termination by Henderson City Manager Stephanie Garcia-Vause, sources told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in March.

Garcia-Vause said in a statement that her and Chadwick’s “vision and leadership styles were not aligned” and that Garcia-Vause expects “department directors to commit to a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.”

Hollie Chadwick’s sister, Cristi Chadwick Gatten, told the Review-Journal that the city has not been transparent about why Hollie Chadwick was terminated, saying that her firing was a “complete surprise.

Garcia-Vause told the Review-Journal earlier this month that she hoped to fill the vacancy by this summer. In a memo sent to police personnel, Garcia-Vause said she wanted to select a candidate “who possesses leadership qualities that align with the City’s mission, vision and values.”

She also told the Review-Journal that the search would include national and local candidates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Top row, from left: Randall Moore, Anthony Wadley, Jeanna Kreamier, Stephanie Williams. Bottom ...
8 arrested, 1 wanted in $1M Henderson drone theft
By / RJ

Authorities say they’ve uncovered an alleged crime ring after eight people were arrested last week in connection with a March incident in which more than $1 million in drones were reported stolen in Henderson.

MORE STORIES