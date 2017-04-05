John Marz jumps to big lead in Henderson Ward 3 race

Henderson City Councilman John Marz speaks during Robert Taylor Elementary's third annual Robotics Club kick off Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2014 in Henderson. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson city councilman John Marz, left, mayor Andy Hafen, center, and city councilwoman Gerri Schroder listen as council members discuss moratorium on recreational marijuana on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Henderson City Hall in Henderson. (Bridget Bennett/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bridgetkb

John Marz took an early lead in the race for the Ward 3 seat on the Henderson City Council, receiving 44.72 percent of the vote.

Marz, 70, is the incumbent who has had successful runs twice before for the position.

Marz has said his priorities include improving neighborhood safety and revitalizing the economy, as well as expanding police, firefighting, and paramedic forces.

Carrie Cox, 51, is a businesswoman and mother of seven children. She had received 28.33 percent of the early vote.

“This is a critical election for our city,” Cox said on Tuesday before polls closed at 7 p.m., citing traffic density issues, public safety, and school growth as areas of concern.

She also echoed Marz’s desire to expand police, paramedic and firefighting jobs.

Matthew DeFalco, 29, is an Army veteran who has said he wanted to make city government more accessible through increased transparency of council business.

“We need young people, we need people who are in it for the right reasons,” DeFalco said on Tuesday afternoon. “We need veterans, and we need working people to run for these positions and have a voice and be involved.”

DeFalco has said he wants veterans to receive preferred status for city government jobs.

DeFalco had so far received 26.95 percent of the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Brooke Wanser at bwanser@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Bwanser_LVRJ on Twitter.