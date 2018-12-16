Juvenile in critical condition after Henderson crash

One of the six juveniles injured in a single-car crash Saturday night in Henderson was hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to Henderson police.

One of the six juveniles injured in a single-car crash Saturday night in Henderson was hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday morning, according to Henderson police.

Police were called to the crash about 8:10 p.m. at Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, in a neighborhood near Eastern Avenue and Anthem Parkway, Henderson police spokeswoman Officer Katrina Rothmeyer said Saturday.

The juveniles were injured when their vehicle “left the roadway,” Rothmeyer said Sunday morning. She did not know their ages.

Five juveniles were hospitalized, and one juvenile was treated at the scene for minor injuries, Rothmeyer said.

One of the hospitalized minors was in critical condition Sunday morning, Rothmeyer said. The other four juveniles were stable, she said.

Rothmeyer did not know which juveniles had been taken to which hospitals, but they were all at either University Medical Center or Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, she said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

