Henderson

Juvenile killed in multi-vehicle crash on US 95 in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 2:44 am
 
Updated June 25, 2024 - 5:09 am

A juvenile was killed early Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Henderson.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the 95, just north of Russell Road, at 12:17 a.m.

Nevada Highway Patrol said the crash involved multiple vehicles with one as a roll-over.

Authorities said one juvenile was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two adults and two additional juveniles were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

All southbound lanes of the 95 were closed from Tropicana to Russell. Authorities advised that the 95 would be closed for up to 6 hours during the investigation.

