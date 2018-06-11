Lacrosse title, prom on same day for Somerset Academy

The Somerset Academy of Las Vegas Sky Pointe girls lacrosse team celebrates after it won the state title, 15-8, over Truckee of Northern Nevada in May at Faith Lutheran High School. (Jess Rangel)

Prom checklist: hair, nails, makeup, dress, win lacrosse title, dinner, dance.

That’s how the day of the prom went recently for the Somerset Academy of Las Vegas Sky Pointe girls lacrosse team, which squeezed in a 6-5 upset of Bishop Gorman to win the city championship before rushing off to get ready for the formal dance.

“It was kind of crazy that the championship was scheduled the same day as prom,” Somerset coach Blake Miles said. “A lot of the girls were playing in fake eyelashes and nails with their makeup all done.”

The game was scheduled at 5 p.m., in direct conflict with the prom, but was pushed up to 3 p.m. in place of the junior varsity matchup.

“We begged and pleaded for it to be changed to earlier,” said senior midfielder Lauren Shoughro, the team’s leading scorer with 57 goals and 22 assists.

“It kind of helped us win, too, because I said, ‘Guys, just imagine if we go to the prom as champions.’ It made everybody 10 times more excited because we actually got to take the trophy to the venue and show it off there.”

The Eagles went on to win the state title with a 15-8 win over Truckee in a game played at Faith Lutheran. But the victory was almost anticlimactic after Somerset beat the three-time state champion Gaels for the first time in five meetings (two in the preseason) this year and was honored afterward at the prom.

Shoughro and teammate Katie Thielen are headed to Westminster College, a Division II school in Salt Lake City, on a partial lacrosse scholarship.

“If (Shoughro) is ever one on one, she can figure out a way to score. She has so many tools,” Miles said. “She’s a natural leader, very fiery.”

Thielen, an attacker, finished with 47 goals and 16 assists. Lindsay Thielen, Katie’s younger sister, scored eight goals as a freshman before exploding for 48 goals as a sophomore this season.

Vivica Leaskas, a senior goalie who will play for the UNLV lacrosse club next season, finished with a stellar save percentage (72) and had nine crucial saves in the win over the Gaels.

Two other Somerset products will play lacrosse in college. Breanna Davideit is headed to Boise State, and Sonnet Soto is headed to UNR.

The state champions also featured Robin Trombly, Ellie Barrus, Hannah Price, Arrie Mera, Morgan Markowitz, Sarah Sproul, Dominique Davis, Riley Hazan, Emma Bailey, Daynae Rangel, London Brimhall and Bailey DeSousa.

