Lake Mead saw 7.5M visitors in 2019

It was the sixth-most visited park within the National Park Service. Visitor numbers increased at several entry points and at Hemenway Harbor near Boulder City.

A view of wildflowers near Boulder Beach at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lake Mead National Recreation Area saw 7.5 million visitors in 2019, the National Park Service announced.

It was the sixth-most-visited park within the National Park Service last year, according to a March 4 statement.

An additional 7.6 million visitors traveled on state highways and interstates within the park, including Interstate 11, the National Park Service said.

Lake Mead saw increases in visitor numbers at its Henderson, North Las Vegas, Overton and Bullhead City entry points, and at Hemenway Harbor near Boulder City.

Boulder Basin is the most-visited area at Lake Mead, according to the statement. And of 7.5 million visitors to Lake Mead last year, 6.3 million visited the Nevada side of the recreation area.

Nationwide, the top 10 most-visited National Park Service sites last year were:

— Golden Gate National Recreation Area (15 million)

— Blue Ridge Parkway (14.9 million)

— Great Smoky Mountains National Park (12.5 million)

— Gateway National Recreation Area (9.4 million)

— Lincoln Memorial (7.8 million)

— Lake Mead National Recreation Area (7.5 million)

— George Washington Memorial Parkway (7.5 million)

— Natchez Trace Parkway (6.3 million)

— Grand Canyon National Park (5.97 million)

— Gulf Islands National Seashore (5.6 million)

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.