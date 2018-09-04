Las Vegas man ID’d as victim in Henderson ATV crash

A Las Vegas resident who died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Henderson has been identified.
Justin Romero, 35, died from blunt force injuries after a four seat ATV he was riding in with three other people crashed into a parked semitrailer.
Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 1000 block of American Pacific Drive, near Gibson Road, to reports of a crash, Henderson Police Department officer Rod Pena said.
Romero died at the scene, while two men and a woman in their 20s and 30s suffered injuries in the crash, police said.
It appeared the driver of a four-seat ATV was driving recklessly and hit a parked semitrailer, Pena said.
One person was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and two others were treated at the scene, he said.
