Las Vegas man ID’d as victim in Henderson ATV crash

A Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicle parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A Las Vegas resident who died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Henderson has been identified.

Justin Romero, 35, died from blunt force injuries after a four seat ATV he was riding in with three other people crashed into a parked semitrailer.

Officers responded about 7 p.m. to the 1000 block of American Pacific Drive, near Gibson Road, to reports of a crash, Henderson Police Department officer Rod Pena said.

Romero died at the scene, while two men and a woman in their 20s and 30s suffered injuries in the crash, police said.

It appeared the driver of a four-seat ATV was driving recklessly and hit a parked semitrailer, Pena said.

One person was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, and two others were treated at the scene, he said.

