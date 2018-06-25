Las Vegas Paiutes, Henderson renew agreement on prisoners

A renewed agreement between the city of Henderson and the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe will provide alternative inmate housing for the tribe.

The six-year contract, which goes into effect Sunday, provides space at the Henderson Detention Center for the Paiute Tribe’s pretrial detainees and those sentenced for misdemeanor crimes.

In exchange for the housing, the tribe will pay the city of Henderson $107.35 per day per inmate. The cost will be billed on a monthly basis.

“Since 2015, we only had three times where we’ve housed an inmate,” Henderson Police Department spokesman Rod Pena said. “We very rarely have had to do this for them.”

Under the terms of the contract, the city of Henderson provides transportation of Paiute Tribe inmates to and from the Henderson Detention Center and any locations necessary for medical care. The tribe provides transportation for all court-related appearances.

Medical treatment for emergencies outside the Henderson Detention Center, including hospital security personnel, will be paid for by the Paiute Tribe.

Starting July 1, 2019, there will be an annual adjustment of the daily rate of housing the Las Vegas Paiute inmates using the Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers for the preceding year, the contract said.

