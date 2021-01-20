Las Vegas Valley sees trace of rain

Henderson residents saw the first traces of rain in more than three weeks Tuesday night.

Pedestrians walk through the rain in the Arts District in Las Vegas on Dec. 17, 2020, the first rain in the valley after a 240 day dry streak. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported sprinkles in Henderson. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The National Weather Service reported sprinkles in Henderson by 7:15 p.m. as a system made its way across the Las Vegas Valley, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

“What Kingman felt earlier today, this is what’s remnant of that,” Boucher said. “The father north you go, the dryer it is, and it should fall apart pretty quickly. This is the last bit of rain drops.”

Kingman received 0.03 inches of rain Tuesday, but Boucher didn’t anticipate more than a trace of rainfall at McCarran International Airport. The valley hadn’t seen rain in 22 days, when on Dec. 17 a record 240-day dry spell of no measurable rain ended with .04 inches at the airport.

Warm temperatures last week melted away any remnants of snow at the Mount Charleston fire station, but Boucher said the chances of rain and snow on the mountain are favorable this weekend.

Tuesday’s high reached 58 degrees with an expected evening low of 46. The weather service predicts high temperatures of about 60 degrees until the weekend, when several days of cloud coverage and slightly cooler temperatures are expected.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.