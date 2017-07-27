Lawsuit aims to prevent new development at Legacy Golf Club

Residents of the Grand Legacy Community Association are seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent new development of the closed Legacy Golf Club in Henderson.

The Legacy Golf Club is located near the intersection of North Green Valley and Wigwam Parkways in Henderson, Tuesday,July 11, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

The entrance to the Legacy Golf Club in Henderson secured with wire fence on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, after it was reportedly sold for $5.6 million to an unknown buyer and closed indefinitely. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The motion filed Tuesday against various trusts listed on the sales deed maintains a restriction prohibits the owners, who include Georges Maalouf and Eddie Haddad, from redeveloping the area for 50 years.

Tom Sarnelli, a board member of the Grand Legacy Homeowners Association, said the association filed the motion because deed restrictions are not being upheld.

“We felt that we had no choice, but to bring this suit and this matter into court,” he said Wednesday. “We never had any direct communication with the owners. Frankly, we don’t trust the owners. We don’t believe they have any plans that will benefit us in any way, shape or form.”

The motion reads in part: “Upon further information and belief, defendants have stated they have no intention on operating a golf course and their only intention is to redevelop the golf course into a housing development.”

A spokeswoman for the new owners disputed the allegations Wednesday evening.

“The owners of Par Excellence Drive Trust, LLC have reviewed the documents and disagree with the allegations of the pleadings, and look forward to presenting their position to the court,” the spokeswoman, Elizabeth Trosper, said n an email statement.

A hearing before District Judge Nancy Allf is scheduled at 11 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Regional Justice Center.

The 177-acre land is labeled under the public and semi-public category, meaning any changes to the 18-hole golf course’s zoning need approval from the Henderson City Council.

Homeowners in the surrounding communities, including the Grand Legacy Community, are beneficiaries of the deed restriction, according to the plaintiffs’ attorney, Erika Pike Turner.

The complaint asserts that since closing the club on July 4, the defendants have drastically reduced watering the golf course, causing the grass to become dry and wither. Shrubs and trees also are becoming atrophied from lack of water, and weeds and other noxious plants have begun to overtake the course, it states.

Water features also have begun to stagnate because of a lack of circulation creating a “public health threat.”

“The very lifestyle that our residents are used to hangs in balance like a loose tooth,” Sarnelli said. “We need to do what we can to preserve and protect our community from these foreign predators and invaders. .”

