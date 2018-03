A monthslong project to replace a reclaimed waterline will begin next week along Galleria Drive from Boulder Highway to Moser Drive in Henderson.

Temporary traffic control signs are used by the Nevada Department of Transportation during road construction and road projects. (Daria Sokolova/View)

Galleria Drive will remain open during construction, but lane shifts will be in place throughout the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin Monday and be completed in October.

