Lone Democrat running for vacant Henderson Council seat

Tim Cox, the last candidate to file for Henderson’s City Council special election, is the only Democrat among the seven competing for the vacant seat.

Tim Cox (photo courtesy Tim Cox)

Henderson City Hall (Mark Credico)

Local business strategist and entrepreneur Tim Cox, the final candidate to file for Henderson’s City Council upcoming special election, said he was inspired to run after he read a news story about the other six candidates vying for the vacant Ward 1 seat.

“I’m reading this article, and I’m thinking, ‘Okay, who’s the candidate that’s speaking to issues that are super important to me, my family and my community?’ And I just couldn’t see it,” said Cox.

Cox said he contacted the Clark County Democratic Party after reading about the candidates and asked who will be representing the Democrats in the race, since everyone vying for the seat at the time were Republicans.

After an email exchange with the local party chair, Cox said they mutually decided he would represent the Democratic Party in the special election. He officially filed to run on Jan. 26, the last day to do so.

“I’m giving people that are similar to me, that are looking for a more progressive voice, an opportunity to bring that voice to our council,” said Cox.

Cox laid out six major priorities he would pursue if elected, collected under the anagram ACTION: alive communities, comprehensive public safety, thoughtful development, inclusive government accountability, opportunity for all and needed fiscal responsibility. Cox said the points were arranged in order of importance first, then worded to fit the anagram.

“Alive communities” means focusing on quality of life in all aspects of Henderson communities, according to Cox. He said this point encompasses the rest of the priorities that follow and also includes issues such as affordable housing, walkable neighborhoods and community engagement.

“We need to prioritize it to make sure that we’re reaching all sectors of our community,” said Cox.

The most important issues for Cox after living communities were public safety and development, two campaign priorities that he shares with the other candidates. But they differ on how to proceed.

“A lot of the candidates are identifying public safety as their No. 1 issue,” said Cox. “But then when you go deeper in that when they talk about public safety, they’re really talking about supporting the police and enforcement. And those are not bad things, but that’s not enough.”

Cox said crime has many causes and his approach to public safety would include a focus on underlying issues, such as poverty, mental health, substance abuse, homelessness and gun regulation. Cox said if elected, he would work to bring together organizations that are already working to fight those problems with law enforcement to promote public safety.

Another issue Cox shares with his competitors is the idea of responsible development. Cox said his status as a LEED Green Associate and experience as an entrepreneur gives him the experience necessary to promote environmentally responsible development in the rapidly-growing city of Henderson.

Only residents of Henderson’s Ward 1 will be able to vote in the upcoming election, after a ballot measure passed in November. The election will be held on April 3, with an early voting period from March 28 to March 30.

The seat was left vacant after the election of Mayor Michelle Romero made her leave her position representing Ward 1 on the council.

Cox is not related to current City Councilwoman Carrie Cox, according to Tim Cox and his campaign.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkCredicoII.