Mato (Henderson Police Department Facebook)

Arianna Falshi pulls her hand back when police dog Mato tried to lick her. Mato, a narcotics dog, was being shown by the police department to citizens at the Henderson Night Out event held at the Water Street Events Plaza in a July 5, 2008, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) HE-WILDNIGHTOUT--Arianna Falshi pulls her hand back when police dog Mato tried to lick her. Mato, a narcotics dog, was being shown by the police department to citizens at the Henderson Night Out event held at the Water Street Events Plaza, 200 S. Water Street. Tuesday, July 5, 2008. View photo by Jenna Dosch.

A longtime Henderson police officer has died.

Retired K9 Officer Mato has died, according to the department’s Facebook page.

Mato served from 2008 through 2016 and spent the past three years with a loving family.

The department’s Facebook post said, “May 5th will forever be known as ‘Cinco de Mato’ in his honor! Rest easy hero, we have it from here!”