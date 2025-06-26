Male found dead in south Las Vegas home by Henderson SWAT team

Henderson police were executing a search warrant at a home near Cactus Avenue and Amigo Street.

Henderson police unions at ‘impasse’ with city over new labor contract

Brush fire at Clark County Wetlands Park at 20% containment; 4th fire in area this year — PHOTOS

Henderson police SWAT officers discovered a dead male inside a south Las Vegas home on Wednesday night while executing a search warrant, police said.

Henderson police detectives, the Henderson SWAT team and the Henderson Fire Department were executing the warrant at a home near Cactus Avenue and Amigo Street in south Las Vegas at about 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to the email from the Henderson Police Department’s public information office Wednesday night.

A “male individual” was seen before he went back inside the home, police said.

SWAT officers went inside the home and discovered a dead male. Police said in the email there was “only one male inside the residence.”

“We can confirm this was not an officer involved shooting,” the email said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and that “no additional information will be provided at this time.”

This is a developing news story. Check back for further updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.