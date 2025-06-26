86°F
Henderson

Male found dead in south Las Vegas home by Henderson SWAT team

A Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2025 - 11:08 pm
 

Henderson police SWAT officers discovered a dead male inside a south Las Vegas home on Wednesday night while executing a search warrant, police said.

Henderson police detectives, the Henderson SWAT team and the Henderson Fire Department were executing the warrant at a home near Cactus Avenue and Amigo Street in south Las Vegas at about 6:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to the email from the Henderson Police Department’s public information office Wednesday night.

A “male individual” was seen before he went back inside the home, police said.

SWAT officers went inside the home and discovered a dead male. Police said in the email there was “only one male inside the residence.”

“We can confirm this was not an officer involved shooting,” the email said.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and that “no additional information will be provided at this time.”

This is a developing news story. Check back for further updates.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

