Henderson

Man, 23, killed in Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2022 - 7:42 pm
 
Henderson police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

A 23-year-old man was killed when his black Mercedes-Benz rolled over several times and ejected him in Henderson, police said.

Henderson police said a local resident called to report the crash at 7:40 a.m. on Saturday morning.

According to police, the car was heading west on Via Altamira in a construction area where new homes are being built when it left the road and rolled several times.

The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle, police said. He died at the scene.

The man’s name hadn’t yet been publicly released.

Speed and impairment are considered factors in the crash, Henderson police said.

The crash is still under investigation.

