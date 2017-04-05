Man critically injured after Henderson mobile home park fire

1800 block of Ward Drive, Henderson NV (Google Street View)

One man was hospitalized with critical injuries after a fire in a Henderson mobile home park Tuesday evening.

The Henderson Fire Department was called about 5:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Ward Drive, near North Boulder Highway, for reports of a fire in a recreational vehicle. One man in the RV was pulled out by neighbors and transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, department spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

A bystander was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was not transported to the hospital, Richards said.

The fire was out within moments of fire crew’s arrival, the department said.

The fire’s cause is unknown; damages have not yet been estimated.

36.063836, -115.006797