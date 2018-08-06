Man dies in crash with parked semitrailer in Henderson

A man was killed Sunday morning after crashing into the back of a semitrailer in Henderson.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police were called at about 6:40 a.m. to the area of Cape Horn Drive and Mirror Court, near Gibson and Sunset roads, the department said in a release. A 39-year-old man drifted off the road in a 1994 Saturn and hit the rear of a parked semitrailer, police said.

The driver died at the scene. The man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marks the sixth traffic-related fatality this year in Henderson, police said.

Cape Horn Drive and Mirror Court, Henderson