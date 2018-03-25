Man dies in Henderson house fire

(Henderson Fire Department/Facebook)

A 72-year-old man died early Sunday in a house fire in Henderson.

After the fire was extinguished at about 2:15 a.m., Henderson firefighters found the man inside a bedroom in the home on the 2700 block of Pala Dura Drive, the Fire Department said in a statement. Investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom, where the man was pronounced dead.

Crews were called to the scene near Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway after the homeowner, who had just gotten home, saw smoke coming from the one-story house.

No other injuries were reported during the fire, and the Henderson Fire Department said that the blaze did not spread from the bedroom.

Investigators believe the fire caused at least $50,000 in damages. One person and a dog were displaced, the department said.

The 72-year-old man will be identified by the Clark County coroner.

2700 block of Pala Dura Drive, Henderson, NV