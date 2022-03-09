Man dies weeks after being hit by bus, Henderson police say

A man died last week after he was hit by a bus last month, the Henderson Police Department said Wednesday.

This file photo shows Henderson Police car. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @bizutesfaye

A man died last week after he was hit by a bus in Henderson last month, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Horizon Drive at 2:54 a.m. on Feb. 11, the Henderson Police Department said in a statement. A Regional Transportation Commission bus was stationary with its “out of service” sign on. As the bus was driving away, a pedestrian tried to board it and was struck, police said.

The man was taken to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus “with what appeared to be non-life-threatening” injuries. He died March. 2.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the man as of Wednesday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.