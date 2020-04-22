Man fatally shot by Henderson police identified

Mason Workman, 40, of Henderson died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The man fatally shot by Henderson police officers on Sunday has been identified.

He was Mason Workman, 40, of Henderson, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. He died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called Sunday night to the 2200 block of Galindo Court, near Cadence Street and Reunion Drive, in response to a domestic dispute at a residence.

The Henderson Police Department has said two of its patrol officers fired at Workman because he had a gun and would not comply with police commands.

The two officers, Alejandro Alcantara and Conrad Lillegard, were put on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting, the second this year for Henderson police.

One of the officers suffered a gunshot wound, police said.

