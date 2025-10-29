Man found dead after fire in Henderson

The man’s identity had not been released as of Tuesday night, according to Henderson officials

A man was found dead Tuesday after a fire in Henderson, according to a city spokesperson.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 1800 block of Ward Drive, just southeast of Boulder Highway and Sunset Road, at about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, city of Henderson spokesperson Yazmin Beltran said

Firefighters found a man’s body at the scene, along with a mobile trailer and a vehicle “engulfed in flames,” Beltran said. She said the Henderson police and fire departments opened a joint investigation.

As of Tuesday night, Beltran said, there was no indication of any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. The name of the man had not been released as of Tuesday night.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.