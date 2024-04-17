Man found dead after multiday Henderson standoff identified

Bigger may be better: Las Vegas-area airports set sights on expansion

Police stand in front of a Henderson home on on Sunday, April 14, 2024, where a multi-day shootout between police and “armed and barricaded, wanted suspect” occurred. The standoff, began on Friday, April 11, and ended Sunday morning after the suspect was found dead. (Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man found dead after a multiday barricade situation that included a police shooting in Henderson has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Trevor Cooper, 31, was found dead early Sunday in a townhome at 295 Callen Falls Ave. in Henderson after a police standoff that began Friday morning.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the coroner’s office hadn’t yet released any information about the cause and manner of Cooper’s death.

The Henderson Police Department said in a news release Monday that the person later identified as Cooper was holed up inside the home for nearly two days in connection with a violent felony case and was “armed and making suicidal statements, refusing to surrender.”

Police said that SWAT officers went into the home at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday. Cooper shot several rounds and Officer Taylor Young returned fire. Neither Cooper nor any officers were injured, police said.

Young has been placed on paid administrative leave, per policy.

Negotiations continued and Cooper was found dead at about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police said.

