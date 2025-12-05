Man found dead under U-Haul truck in Henderson identified

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as an 83-year-old Henderson resident. Police previously said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was found dead under a U-Haul truck in Henderson the day before Thanksgiving.

The coroner’s office identified the man as 83-year-old Francis Tallion of Henderson. Tallion died from multiple blunt impact injuries, the coroner’s office said, and his death was ruled an accident.

Henderson police said Tallion was found “trapped beneath” a U-Haul truck at the intersection of Spindletop Lane and Feather Sound Drive in the Anthem community on Nov. 26. Police said Tallion was pronounced dead at the scene but did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

